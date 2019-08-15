Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,816,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 4,583,100 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

ADMS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.