Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 779.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 243,828 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.