Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accenture by 71.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,659,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its holdings in Accenture by 87.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after purchasing an additional 476,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Accenture by 119.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 861,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,698,000 after purchasing an additional 468,941 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Accenture stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.85. 91,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

