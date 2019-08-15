Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Acceleware Ltd (CVE:AXE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 20500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Acceleware Company Profile (CVE:AXE)

Acceleware Ltd., an oil and gas technology company, develops and markets software products for oil and gas and other markets in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and Software and Services. It offers AxFWI, a full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models; AxRTM, a reverse time migration method for seismic depth imaging; AxWave, a high performance application used for the simulation of seismic wave propagation through the subsurface; and marine controlled source electromagnetic method for generating the electric resistivity map of seafloors, as well as researches, develops, and sells RF heating and related services for heavy oil and oil sand production technology.

