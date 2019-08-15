Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports.
Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81.
ACST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
