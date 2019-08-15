Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits One Day Volume of $222,290.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $222,290.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Sistemkoin, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.81 or 0.04451519 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001023 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,108,145 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, CoinPlace, HitBTC, CoinBene, Indodax, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, ZBG, YoBit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

