Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 399,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 250,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

