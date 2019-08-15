Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 227,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 150,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

