AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.30

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.30 and last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 67826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,384.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 306,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

