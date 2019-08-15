$900.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce sales of $900.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $797.17 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. 53,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,332. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.