$900.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will announce sales of $900.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $797.17 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.41 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. 53,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,332. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.