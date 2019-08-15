$789.81 Million in Sales Expected for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) to announce $789.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tailored Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $790.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.38 million. Tailored Brands posted sales of $823.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tailored Brands.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands during the first quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. Tailored Brands has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tailored Brands (TLRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.