71,211 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,121,000 after buying an additional 213,970 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,695,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,711. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

