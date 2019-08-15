$67.99 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $67.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $69.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $228.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.19 million to $229.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.78 million, with estimates ranging from $242.50 million to $248.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,097. The company has a market capitalization of $512.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

