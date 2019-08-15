$6.17 Million in Sales Expected for Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Auxilio Inc. (NASDAQ:CTEK) will report $6.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Auxilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.23 million and the lowest is $6.11 million. Auxilio posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Auxilio will report full-year sales of $24.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.85 million to $25.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.03 million, with estimates ranging from $28.55 million to $31.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Auxilio.

Get Auxilio alerts:

Auxilio (NASDAQ:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Shares of CTEK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 302,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55. Auxilio has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Auxilio

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document management services and IT security consulting services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers workflow solutions; and creates manageable, dependable print management programs by managing the back-office processes of hospital clients.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auxilio (CTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auxilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.