4,418 Shares in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,418 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,273,204 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $214,213,000 after acquiring an additional 937,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 232,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

