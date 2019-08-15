$426.63 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will report sales of $426.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $427.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $387.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other National Vision news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,292,176 shares of company stock worth $283,350,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $31,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,464,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,344 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 958,537 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 644,243 shares during the period.

EYE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,466. National Vision has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.