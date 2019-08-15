$375.01 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce $375.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $380.01 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $366.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 27,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

