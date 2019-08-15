30,815 Shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 494,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,619. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

