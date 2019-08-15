$161.05 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post $161.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.03 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $137.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full-year sales of $616.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $611.08 million to $626.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $688.15 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $712.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Addus Homecare stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,210,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 4.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 199.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

