$16.35 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $16.50 million. Medical Transcription Billing reported sales of $17.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $63.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $64.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.33 million, with estimates ranging from $69.66 million to $71.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.62. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $32,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,902,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,510,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,600 shares of company stock valued at $941,278. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

