$135.86 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report sales of $135.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $152.00 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $142.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $636.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $628.95 million to $649.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $757.43 million, with estimates ranging from $738.95 million to $773.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $10,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 314,103 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,257,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA remained flat at $$7.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $963.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.40. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.