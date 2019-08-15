$124.75 Million in Sales Expected for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) will announce sales of $124.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Natus Medical reported sales of $130.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full year sales of $497.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $497.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $509.40 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.85 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ NTUS traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,077. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.