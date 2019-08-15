$114.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report sales of $114.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.23 million and the highest is $115.00 million. Ship Finance International posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Saturday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full year sales of $454.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.85 million to $459.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $470.01 million, with estimates ranging from $465.16 million to $474.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 529,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ship Finance International has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 416.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

