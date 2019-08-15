$105.07 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post $105.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.80 million. Neogen posted sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $438.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.10 million to $441.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.00 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $885,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,512,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,198 shares of company stock worth $10,158,539. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Neogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Neogen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Neogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEOG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80. Neogen has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.38.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.