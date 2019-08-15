$1.68 EPS Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Mellanox Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.99.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLNX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.91. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25. Mellanox Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

