$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Post posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.78. 684,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Post has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,272,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Post by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Post by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Post by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

