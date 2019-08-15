$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $189,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $497,990 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

