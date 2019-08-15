$1.11 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 333.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $12,610,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.