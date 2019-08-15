$1.11 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $76,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 333.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $12,610,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

