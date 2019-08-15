$0.79 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.95. Cincinnati Financial reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cincinnati Financial.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,021,000 after buying an additional 873,952 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.70. 2,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,770. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $110.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

