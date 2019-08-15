-$0.61 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.56). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 361,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,506. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a market cap of $842.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.