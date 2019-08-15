$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Presidio posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Presidio.

PSDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Presidio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Presidio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Presidio news, Chairman Robert Cagnazzi bought 10,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $128,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Lerner bought 5,000 shares of Presidio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Presidio by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. Presidio has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

