$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.28. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “negative” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,044. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,274,159.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 2,874,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Corvex Management LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 15,340.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 333.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,304,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

