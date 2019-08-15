$0.21 EPS Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.22. Lannett posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

LCI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 411,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,634. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28. Lannett has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lannett by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

