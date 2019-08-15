-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Tesla reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $11.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.19. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.89, for a total value of $2,848,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,030,266.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $15,785,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.0% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

