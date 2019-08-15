-$0.12 EPS Expected for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). C&J Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C&J Energy Services.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.43 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of NYSE CJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.37. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

