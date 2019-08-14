Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 89,469 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Nucor by 386.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

