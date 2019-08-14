Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. 18,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

