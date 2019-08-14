Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 69 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.39.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $11.27 on Wednesday, hitting $329.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,610. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

