Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.20 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 105,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $37,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,567 shares of company stock worth $53,420,869 over the last 90 days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

