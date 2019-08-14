Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.72 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,738 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edison International by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edison International by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,656,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,582,000 after purchasing an additional 320,556 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 305,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Edison International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

