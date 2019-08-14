Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.45 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after buying an additional 503,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 242,991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,199,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,773,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.89. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $266.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

