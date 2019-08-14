Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 27,728 Shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Symantec were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Symantec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Symantec by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Symantec alerts:

Symantec stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 2,483,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,187. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.