Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,786 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,980 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WP Carey by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,900,000 after buying an additional 796,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,703,000 after buying an additional 592,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,768,000 after buying an additional 547,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in WP Carey by 816.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 436,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,203,000 after buying an additional 389,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.034 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Citigroup upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

