Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,288.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Zilla has a market cap of $873,385.00 and $23,288.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00268265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.01379904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

