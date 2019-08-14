Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON ZEG opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.46. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.90 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $233.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.
Zegona Communications Company Profile
