Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ZEG opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.46. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.90 ($1.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $233.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

