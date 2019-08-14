Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $79,709.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00270714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.61 or 0.01369054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00096526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

