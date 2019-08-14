Zazove Associates LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 7.00% of Urban One worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of UONEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600. Urban One Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.57 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 102.97% and a net margin of 31.49%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

