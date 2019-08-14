Zazove Associates LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Zazove Associates LLC decreased its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,944 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WillScot by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

WSC traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

