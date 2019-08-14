Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Zargon Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 15,096 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. The company was formerly known as Zargon Energy Trust and changed its name to Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

