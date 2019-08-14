Zacks: Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Watford an industry rank of 44 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ WTRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 7,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25. Watford has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Watford will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Miller bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,938.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $28,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter worth $3,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $3,377,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth $2,466,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

